Heavy rain, hail hit ICT, distt admin teams in ground for relief work

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2025) A sudden spell of rain and hailstorm lashed Islamabad, prompting immediate response from the district administration.

According to the spokesman of Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) administration, officers and teams were deployed across the city to manage the situation and inspect vulnerable areas.

He said that the Islamabad received heavy rainfall and hailstorm disrupting daily activities in several parts of the capital. Following the weather alert, the district administration sprang into action to deal with the situation.

On the instructions of the Deputy Commissioner Islamabad, all Assistant Commissioners were sent to the field to monitor conditions in low-lying and affected areas. Their visits aimed to assess water accumulation, ensure clearance of blocked roads, and support ongoing drainage efforts.

Teams from the Capital Development Authority (CDA) and Metropolitan Corporation Islamabad (MCI) accompanied the Assistant Commissioners to assist in relief operations and provide technical support where needed.

According to officials, the administration teams remained active in all sectors, including E-11 and other areas prone to flooding. The teams reviewed the situation on ground and coordinated with civic agencies to drain excess rainwater.

Residents of the capital faced temporary disruptions due to waterlogging on roads and in residential areas.

However, the administration reported no major damage or injuries during the storm.

Authorities also directed staff to stay alert for any emergencies and remain available throughout the day. Machinery and equipment were mobilized to clear blocked routes and support public movement.

Officials said that rainwater was being cleared from main roads and residential areas using pumps and other resources. They assured that the administration would continue to monitor the situation and respond as needed.

The district administration advised the public to avoid unnecessary travel during rain and to report any emergency via helplines.

The rainfall and hailstorm were part of a weather system that affected several parts of the country, including northern regions. Meteorological officials had earlier warned of possible heavy rain in Islamabad and surrounding areas.

The city’s civic bodies have been working in coordination with the administration to minimize inconvenience for the residents and to ensure quick restoration of normal conditions.

The district administration stated that all field officers would remain on duty until the weather improves, and that steps were being taken to avoid water accumulation in the coming hours.