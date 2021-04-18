UrduPoint.com
Heavy Rain, Hailstorms Affects Parachinar

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Sun 18th April 2021 | 01:40 PM

Heavy rain, hailstorms affects Parachinar

PARACHINAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Apr, 2021 ) ::Heavy rains and hailstorms affected various areas of Parachinar and flooded several houses, the official of the district administration confirmed here on Sunday.

The Police control in Parachinar also confirmed that heavy rain and hailstorms affected Parachinar with heavy rains flooded several houses. The walls of the nearby building collapsed as water flooded the under construction house in Parachinar but no causality was reported, said Police control.

The official of the district administration confirmed that they have started relief operations at various places and crops and orchards have also been damaged by the flash floods in Parachinar.

The officials of the district administration also delivered relief goods to the affected houses.

In Parachinar, Police said that severe hailstorms hit several areas of the Kurram district, which caused damage to standing crops and vegetables.

The hailstorm affected the areas of Sada, Bagan, Agra, Parachinar town, Shalozan and Pewar.

The heavy rain and hailstorm turned the weather chilly.

Most of the areas were also flooded and local residents were stuck to their houses while relief activities continued.

