Met Office predicted more rain and wind thunderstorm with snowfall over the hills in all districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Kashmir, Gilgit-Baltistan, Islamabad, Punjab from Wednesday to Friday besides hail storm at few places during the period.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 11st, 2020) Lahore received torrential rain after the Met office predicted a new three-day rain spell in upper and central parts of the country here on Wednesday.

The rain and cold winds brought winters’ feelings back in the provincial capital. Kasur, Okara, Sahiwal, Multan, southern parts of Punjab as well as the eastern and northern parts of the country received heavy rain. Earlier, Met Office had predicted that a strong westerly weather system was likely to enter in Pakistan on Tuesday evening that would produce more rains for 2-3 days (Wednesday-Friday).

It said that widespread rain/wind thunderstorm with snowfall over the hills was expected in all districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Kashmir, Gilgit-Baltistan, Islamabad, Punjab from Wednesday to Friday. Hail storm was also expected at few places during the period

Rain wind-thunderstorm (with isolated heavy falls) was also expected in Quetta, Zhob, Pashin, Harnai, Qila Abdullah, Qila Saifullah, Panjgur, Ziarat, Kalat, Mastung from Tuesday (evening) to Thursday, while in Sukkur, Larkana, Jacobabad, Shikarpur and Shaheed Benazirabad on Tuesday (evening) and Wednesday.

Dust storm was also expected in lower Sindh including Karachi during the period.

Heavy rain with intermittent thundershowers is also expected in Kashmir, Dir, Swat, Shangla, Buner, Mansehra, Abbottabad, Peshawar, Mardan, Islamabad/Rawalpindi, Jhelum, Gujranwala, Lahore, Sargodha, Dera Ghazi khan and Faisalabad districts on Wednesday and Thursday.

Heavy rainfall can generate flash flooding and may trigger landslides in the vulnerable areas of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, North Balochistan, Gilgit-Baltistan, Kashmir and hill torrents of Dera Ghazi Khan from Wednesday (night) to Friday.

All concerned authorities are advised to take precautionary measures during the forecast period to avoid any loss of life/damage to property.