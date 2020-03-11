UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Heavy Rain Hits Country's Upper And Central Parts Today

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 38 seconds ago Wed 11th March 2020 | 04:40 PM

Heavy rain hits country's upper and central parts today

Met Office predicted more rain and wind thunderstorm with snowfall over the hills in all districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Kashmir, Gilgit-Baltistan, Islamabad, Punjab from Wednesday to Friday besides hail storm at few places during the period.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 11st, 2020) Lahore received torrential rain after the Met office predicted a new three-day rain spell in upper and central parts of the country here on Wednesday.

The rain and cold winds brought winters’ feelings back in the provincial capital. Kasur, Okara, Sahiwal, Multan, southern parts of Punjab as well as the eastern and northern parts of the country received heavy rain. Earlier, Met Office had predicted that a strong westerly weather system was likely to enter in Pakistan on Tuesday evening that would produce more rains for 2-3 days (Wednesday-Friday).

It said that widespread rain/wind thunderstorm with snowfall over the hills was expected in all districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Kashmir, Gilgit-Baltistan, Islamabad, Punjab from Wednesday to Friday. Hail storm was also expected at few places during the period

Rain wind-thunderstorm (with isolated heavy falls) was also expected in Quetta, Zhob, Pashin, Harnai, Qila Abdullah, Qila Saifullah, Panjgur, Ziarat, Kalat, Mastung from Tuesday (evening) to Thursday, while in Sukkur, Larkana, Jacobabad, Shikarpur and Shaheed Benazirabad on Tuesday (evening) and Wednesday.

Dust storm was also expected in lower Sindh including Karachi during the period.

Heavy rain with intermittent thundershowers is also expected in Kashmir, Dir, Swat, Shangla, Buner, Mansehra, Abbottabad, Peshawar, Mardan, Islamabad/Rawalpindi, Jhelum, Gujranwala, Lahore, Sargodha, Dera Ghazi khan and Faisalabad districts on Wednesday and Thursday.

Heavy rainfall can generate flash flooding and may trigger landslides in the vulnerable areas of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, North Balochistan, Gilgit-Baltistan, Kashmir and hill torrents of Dera Ghazi Khan from Wednesday (night) to Friday.

All concerned authorities are advised to take precautionary measures during the forecast period to avoid any loss of life/damage to property.

Related Topics

Karachi Sindh Pakistan Lahore Multan Islamabad Faisalabad Weather Storm Peshawar Balochistan Quetta Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Martyrs Shaheed Abbottabad Punjab Swat Sahiwal Mansehra Mardan Zhob Kasur Okara Sargodha Dera Ghazi Khan Sukkur Gujranwala Larkana Hail Jacobabad Shikarpur Jhelum Dir Shangla Harnai Kalat Qila Saifullah Mastung Qila Abdullah Ziarat Buner Panjgur Ghazi May All From Rains

Recent Stories

Waqas Maqsood confirmed as Aamer Yamin’s replace ..

19 minutes ago

Nine Qatar World Cup workers die in 2019

6 minutes ago

E-system bringing transparency in Excise Deptt, sa ..

6 minutes ago

46 tourists stuck on virus-hit Nile cruise boat fl ..

4 minutes ago

Iran announces 63 new virus deaths, taking total t ..

4 minutes ago

Italy announces 25 billion euros to fight coronavi ..

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.