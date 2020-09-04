UrduPoint.com
Heavy Rain Hits Lahore, Other Cities In Punjab

Fri 04th September 2020 | 01:29 PM

Heavy rain hits Lahore, other cities in Punjab

Met Office has predicted more rains in different parts of the country during the next 24 hours.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 4th, 2020) Heavy rain hit Lahore and other parts of Punjab after a new spell entered into the area on Friday.

Heavy rain continued to lash parts of Punjab including Lahore, Gujranwala, Sialkot and Federal capital Islamabad.

The weather of Lahore and other cities turned pleasant due to continuous rain since morning. The residents of capital Islamabad also enjoyed intermittent rain. On the other hand, the low lying areas of Lahore, Gujranwala and Gujrat are inundated with water. Several areas of Lahore are also facing load shedding due to tripping of feeders.

Pakistan Meteorological Department predicted more rains in country in the next 24 hours.

More Stories From Pakistan

