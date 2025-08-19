Heavy rain in Sargodha

Sargodha, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Aug, 2025) Following 53mm of rain in Sargodha city on Tuesday morning, the Water and Sanitation Agency

(Wasa) cleared rainwater from major roads and restored traffic flow.

Managing Director Azizullah Khan said efforts were underway to clear water from other

roads as well.

He said that extra teams had been deployed in low-lying areas to facilitate drainage. "Staff from

main roads have also been redeployed to these areas", the MD mentioned.

He informed that all disposal stations were fully operational, and the drainage operation

was going on.