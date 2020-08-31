Heavy rain is likely to hit most parts of Pakistan during next three days

(@fidahassanain)

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-August 31st, 2020) Pakistan Metrological Department predicted heavy rain with thunderstorm in most parts of the country during the next three days.

In a statement, Met Office said rain with wind-thunderstorm is likely to happen in Islamabad, Pothohar region, south Punjab, lower Sindh, upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, south and eastern Balochistan, Kashmir and Gilgit Baltistan from Monday till Wednesday.

The seventh spell of monsoon is expected to enter Sindh today causing rain in Karachi, Hyderabad, Sukkur, Larkana, Thattha and Mirpurkhas.

Met department has predicted rain in parts of Punjab including Lahore, Kasur, Rawalpindi, Attock, Jehlum, Hafizabad and Narowal.

Heavy rains with strong winds and thundershowers are expected in Dir, Swat, Buner, Shangla, Kohistan, Haripur, Mansehra, Abbottabad, Peshawar, Charsadda, Swabi, Mardan, Kohat and Kurram till Wednesday.

Heavy rains are expected to cause urban flooding in cities and landslides in mountainous areas.