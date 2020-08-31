UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Heavy Rain Is Likely To Hit Most Parts Of Pakistan During Next Three Days

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 4 minutes ago Mon 31st August 2020 | 11:31 AM

Heavy rain is likely to hit most parts of Pakistan during next three days

Met Office says rain with wind-thunderstorm is likely to take place in Islamabad, Pothohar region, south Punjab, lower Sindh, upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, south and eastern Balochistan, Kashmir and Gilgit Baltistan from Monday till Wednesday.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-August 31st, 2020) Pakistan Metrological Department predicted heavy rain with thunderstorm in most parts of the country during the next three days.

In a statement, Met Office said rain with wind-thunderstorm is likely to happen in Islamabad, Pothohar region, south Punjab, lower Sindh, upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, south and eastern Balochistan, Kashmir and Gilgit Baltistan from Monday till Wednesday.

The seventh spell of monsoon is expected to enter Sindh today causing rain in Karachi, Hyderabad, Sukkur, Larkana, Thattha and Mirpurkhas.

Met department has predicted rain in parts of Punjab including Lahore, Kasur, Rawalpindi, Attock, Jehlum, Hafizabad and Narowal.

Heavy rains with strong winds and thundershowers are expected in Dir, Swat, Buner, Shangla, Kohistan, Haripur, Mansehra, Abbottabad, Peshawar, Charsadda, Swabi, Mardan, Kohat and Kurram till Wednesday.

Heavy rains are expected to cause urban flooding in cities and landslides in mountainous areas.

Related Topics

Karachi Sindh Pakistan Lahore Islamabad Peshawar Balochistan Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Abbottabad Punjab Swat Hyderabad Mansehra Kohat Mardan Gilgit Baltistan Kasur Rawalpindi Sukkur Larkana Charsadda Hafizabad Narowal Dir Haripur Kohistan Swabi Shangla Attock Buner From Rains

Recent Stories

Arab Coalition intercept Houthi bomb-laden drone s ..

35 minutes ago

UAE leaders congratulate Kyrgyzstani President on ..

50 minutes ago

UAE leaders congratulate Malaysian King on Indepen ..

1 hour ago

Gold Rate In Pakistan, Price on 31 August 2020

1 hour ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

UAE consumer spending continues to grow for third ..

10 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.