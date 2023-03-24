UrduPoint.com

Heavy Rain Lashes Bahawalpur

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 24, 2023 | 04:30 PM

Heavy rain lashes Bahawalpur

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Mar, 2023 ) :Heavy rain lashed Bahawalpur city and adjoining areas at night between Thursday and Friday. Earlier, the city received a wind storm that was followed by heavy rain.

The heavy rain caused accumulation of rainwater on city roads that disrupted routine traffic.

However, the sanitary workers of Municipal Corporation Bahawalpur were seen engaged in draining out rainwater from roads.

The local Met Office has forecast more rain for Bahawalpur during the next 24 hours. The highest maximum temperature 25 centigrade and the lowest minimum 16 centigrade were recorded during last 24 hours.

Related Topics

Storm Traffic Bahawalpur From

Recent Stories

DP World and Delhi Capitals announce long-term par ..

DP World and Delhi Capitals announce long-term partnership

50 minutes ago
 Imran Khan appears before LHC for protective bail ..

Imran Khan appears before LHC for protective bails

55 minutes ago
 Saim, Tayyab, Zaman and Ihsanullah to debut in fir ..

Saim, Tayyab, Zaman and Ihsanullah to debut in first Afghanistan T20I

1 hour ago
 Govt decides to constitute JIT to probe cases of v ..

Govt decides to constitute JIT to probe cases of violent protests against PTI Ch ..

1 hour ago
 Govt ready to hold comprehensive dialogue on all i ..

Govt ready to hold comprehensive dialogue on all issues: Asif

1 hour ago
 Second Pakistan Navy Ship With Relief Goods Reache ..

Second Pakistan Navy Ship With Relief Goods Reached Turkiya - Pakistan Day Comme ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.