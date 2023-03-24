Heavy rain lashes Bahawalpur

(@FahadShabbir)

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Mar, 2023 ) :Heavy rain lashed Bahawalpur city and adjoining areas at night between Thursday and Friday. Earlier, the city received a wind storm that was followed by heavy rain.

The heavy rain caused accumulation of rainwater on city roads that disrupted routine traffic.

However, the sanitary workers of Municipal Corporation Bahawalpur were seen engaged in draining out rainwater from roads.

The local Met Office has forecast more rain for Bahawalpur during the next 24 hours. The highest maximum temperature 25 centigrade and the lowest minimum 16 centigrade were recorded during last 24 hours.