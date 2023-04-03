Heavy rain lashes Bahawalpur

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Apr, 2023 ) :Bahawalpur city and adjoining areas received heavy rain with thunderstorms on Monday that turned the weather cold and disrupted routine traffic on roads.

Heavy rain started lashing after 9 am and continued lashing for some time.

Rainwater accumulated on roads in several areas, particularly in downtown areas which disrupted routine traffic.

However, the workers of Municipal Corporation Bahawalpur were seen engaged in draining out rainwater from roads. The local Met Office said that the rainy weather might continue for two more days.