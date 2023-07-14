Open Menu

Heavy Rain Lashes Bahawalpur

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 14, 2023 | 09:50 AM

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jul, 2023 ) :Heavy rain lashed Bahawalpur city and adjoining areas on Friday morning, turning the weather pleasant.

The rain started at around 5 am on Friday morning and continued for about one hour.

Roads and streets presented the look of canals and rainwater entered houses and shops in downtown areas.

However, the workers of Municipal Corporation Bahawalpur were seen draining out rainwater that accumulated on roads in several areas of the city. The accumulation of rainwater on roads also disrupted routine traffic.

