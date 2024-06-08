Heavy rain lashes Bahawalpur

(@FahadShabbir)

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jun, 2024) Heavy rain lashed Bahawalpur and adjoining areas at night between Friday and Saturday.

The rain started after 2:00 a.m. and continued lashing for a while.

It turned weather from hot to little cold and pleasant.

The electricity supply was suspended to the city soon after rain started lashing.

Speedy gusty winds were also reported before rainfall which was also followed by thunderstorm.

Rainwater accumulated on city roads.

Reports reaching here suggested that rain also lashed in Cholistan desert and other areas including Lodhran, Khairpur Tamewali, Hasilpur, Yazman and others.

The local Met Office has forecast that the region might receive more rain during next 24 hours.