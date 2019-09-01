UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Heavy Rain Lashes City

Sumaira FH 33 seconds ago Sun 01st September 2019 | 08:10 PM

Heavy rain lashes city

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2019 ) :The provincial capital received heavy rain on Sunday, which turned weather pleasant and provided people with respite from humid weather.

The rain may persist during the next 24 hours, according to weather experts.

The rainwater flooded the main roads and streets and entered houses in several low-lying areas, while parts of the city witnessed power outage as more than over 117 LESCO feeders tripped soon after the rain started.

The traffic flow was also disrupted due to accumulation of rainwater on the roads as people were seen pulling out their vehicles, struck in the rainwater.

The traffic wardens also remained absent from their duty points, which led to traffic mess on roads.

The maximum and minimum temperatures in the city were recorded as 29 and 26 degree celsius, according to the local Met office here.

During the last 24 hours, rain/ wind-thunderstorm occurred at scattered places in Multan, Dera Ghazi Khan, Bahawalpur divisions, while at isolated places in Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Lahore and Sargodha.

The synoptic situation showed that seasonal low lies over Balochistan and its adjoining areas. Monsoon currents were penetrating upper and central parts of the country.

Rainfall (mm) during the last 24 hours: Lahore (City 16, AP 12), Bahawalnager 15, Khanpur 11, Rahim Yar Khan 04 and Mandi Bahauddin 01.

Related Topics

Lahore Multan Weather Balochistan Vehicles Traffic Rahim Yar Khan Sargodha Dera Ghazi Khan Rawalpindi Bahawalpur Gujranwala Mandi Bahauddin Khanpur May Sunday From LESCO

Recent Stories

MoFAIC receives copy of credentials of Estonian Am ..

40 minutes ago

MoFAIC receives credentials of Malaysian Ambassado ..

40 minutes ago

MoFAIC receives credentials of Dutch Ambassador

41 minutes ago

Cabinet forms committee to implement VP&#039;s dir ..

41 minutes ago

Spotlight set to shine on Jiu-Jitsu during Abu Dha ..

2 hours ago

Emirati female doctors complete 1.5 million volunt ..

3 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.