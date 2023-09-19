Open Menu

Heavy Rain Lashes City, Exposes Arrangements

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 19, 2023 | 05:30 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Sep, 2023 ) :Heavy rain lashed the provincial capital on Tuesday early morning and inundated low-lying areas, disturbing the power supply and some infrastructure collapse incidents.

The rain started early morning and continued for more than seven hours varying from light to heavy. Commuters faced difficulty travelling on roads as there were small and big puddles everywhere, however, Tajpura received the highest rainfall which was 183 millimeter while Airport, Nishtar Town and Gulshan e Ravi poured with 180, 174 and 161 millimeter respectively.

City district government machinery remained active during and after the rain but could not succeed to clear most of the roads. Commissioner Lahore Muhammad Ali Randhawa, along with Managing Director WASA Ghafran Ahmed visited Tajpura and other low-lying areas to check the arrangements for drainage.

In many parts of the city and cantonment, traffic signals were out of order which led to chaos on the roads.

The power supply remained suspended in many areas. This strong spell of rain exposed the performance of civic bodies. The sewerage system in downtown was choked and water entered in houses and shops.

According to a spokesman for the Pakistan Meteorological Department, more rain/wind-thunderstorm is expected in North & Eastern Punjab including Sargodha, Gujranwala, Hafizabad, Mandi Bahauddin, Narowal, Sialkot, Lahore, Kasur, Sheikhupura, Faisalabad, Okara, Sahiwal, Bahawalnagar, Bahawalpur till Thursday with occasional gaps. Few heavy to isolated very heavyfalls may inundate low-lying areas and farmers are advised to manage their crop activities accordingly, while tourists and travellers are also advised to remain cautious to avoid any untoward situation during the period, he added.

