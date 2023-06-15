Heavy rain lashes city, inundates low-lying areas

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jun, 2023 ) :Heavy rain coupled with gusty winds lashed the provincial capital on Thursday.

The rain started on Wednesday late night and continued for more than eight hours, varying from light to heavy,with occasional gaps. In many parts of the city, traffic signals went out of order, which led to chaos on roads.

The power supply remained suspended in most parts of city. The strong spell of rain exposed the performance of civic bodies. The sewerage system in downtown was choked and water entered houses and shops.

Qartab Chowk received the highest rainfall, which was recorded 153 millimeter, while Pani Wala Talab, Laxmi Chowk and Jail Road were poured with 108,104 and 71.6 millimeter, respectively.

The city district government machinery remained active during and after rain, but could not succeed in draining out water from most roads.

Caretaker Provincial Information Minister Amir Mir, along with Deputy Commissioner Lahore Rafia Haider and Managing Director WASA (Water and Sanitation Agency), visited Gaddafi Stadium, The Mall road, Laxmi Chowk, Abbot Road, Circular Road, Yadgar, Badami Bagh, Old Ravi bridge, Shahdara flyover and other low-lying areas of the city to check the arrangements for water drainage.

According to a spokesman for Pakistan Meteorological Department, more dust/thunderstorm-rain (with isolated heavy falls and hailstorm) is likely in south Punjab and dust-storm/dust raising winds are likely over plain areas of the country during the next 24 hours.