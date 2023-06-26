Open Menu

Heavy Rain Lashes City, Inundates Low-lying Areas

Muhammad Irfan Published June 26, 2023 | 03:30 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jun, 2023 ) :Heavy rain associated with gusty winds lashed the provincial capital on Sunday night and Monday morning and inundated low-lying areas, disturbing power supply and some infrastructure collapse incidents.

The rain started Sunday night and continued till Monday morning with occasional gaps varying from light to heavy. Commuters faced difficulty traveling on roads as there were small and big puddles everywhere, however. Laxmi Chowk received highest rainfall which was recorded 256 millimeter while Pani Wala Talab, Qartaba Chowk and Jail Road poured with 254, 252 and 171 millimeter, respectively.

The city district government machinery remained active during and after the rain but could not succeed to clear most of the roads.

In many parts of the city and cantonment, traffic signals were out of order which led to chaos on roads. The power supply remained suspended in low-lying areas. This strong spell of rain exposed the performance of civic bodies. The sewerage system in downtown was choked and water entered in houses and shops.

