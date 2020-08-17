Heavy rain lashes city Sialkot

(@FahadShabbir)

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2020 ) :The entire city on Monday received widespread heavy rain which brought relief from sizzling heat and muggy weather conditions, for the people.

The local Met office officials have forecast more widespread rain during the next 24 hours.

The heavy rain inundated the low-lying areas while people enjoyed the rainy weather.