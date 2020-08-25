Heavy rain lashes Hyderabad as roads, low lying areas inundated

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2020 ) :Heavy rain with thunderstorm lashed Hyderabad and nearby areas on Monday night, inundating roads and low lying areas while district administration continued efforts to drain out rain water from roads and the residential areas.

According to PMD prediction, rain would remain continue till Wednesday (August 26) afternoon.

The Deputy Commissioner Fuad Ghaffar Soomro, Additional Deputy Commissioner and all Assistant Commissioners also visited different pumping stations and reviewed situation there while arrangements for use of generators had been made to drain out rain water from roads and the localities.

Fuad Ghaffar Soomro, ADC Qaim Akbar Nimai, AC Qasimabad, AC Hyderabad rural and concerned Mukhtiarkar personally visited different areas and asked officials to expedite draining out rain water from city areas.

HESCO authorities have been directed to ensure provision of power supply so that pumping stations could be made operational round the clock and drainage of rain water and provision of water supply could also be ensured.

Meanwhile, power supply to the most of city areas remain suspended due to continuing rain which had partially been restored on Tuesday morning.