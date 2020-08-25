UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Heavy Rain Lashes Hyderabad As Roads, Low Lying Areas Inundated

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Tue 25th August 2020 | 11:30 AM

Heavy rain lashes Hyderabad as roads, low lying areas inundated

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2020 ) :Heavy rain with thunderstorm lashed Hyderabad and nearby areas on Monday night, inundating roads and low lying areas while district administration continued efforts to drain out rain water from roads and the residential areas.

According to PMD prediction, rain would remain continue till Wednesday (August 26) afternoon.

The Deputy Commissioner Fuad Ghaffar Soomro, Additional Deputy Commissioner and all Assistant Commissioners also visited different pumping stations and reviewed situation there while arrangements for use of generators had been made to drain out rain water from roads and the localities.

Fuad Ghaffar Soomro, ADC Qaim Akbar Nimai, AC Qasimabad, AC Hyderabad rural and concerned Mukhtiarkar personally visited different areas and asked officials to expedite draining out rain water from city areas.

HESCO authorities have been directed to ensure provision of power supply so that pumping stations could be made operational round the clock and drainage of rain water and provision of water supply could also be ensured.

Meanwhile, power supply to the most of city areas remain suspended due to continuing rain which had partially been restored on Tuesday morning.

Related Topics

Water Hyderabad Qasimabad August All From

Recent Stories

Realme C12 sold out on Hot Sale making realme Paki ..

15 minutes ago

Canada&#039;s former Governor General commends UAE ..

48 minutes ago

Govt to develop digital media, says Shibli Faraz

50 minutes ago

Latest Gold Rate for Aug 25, 2020 in Pakistan

1 hour ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

Pompeo, Netanyahu Discuss Countering Iran in Jerus ..

11 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.