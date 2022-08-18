Heavy rain lashes northern Sindh

Heavy rain lashed various parts of northern Sindh including Sukkur, Khairpur, Shikarpur, Ghotki, Jaccobabad on Thursday under the influence of a strong monsoon system, causing rainwater accumulation in several low-lying areas of the Kashmore-Kandhkot , Khairpur and Shikarpur districts

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Aug, 2022 ) :Heavy rain lashed various parts of northern Sindh including Sukkur, Khairpur, Shikarpur, Ghotki, Jaccobabad on Thursday under the influence of a strong monsoon system, causing rainwater accumulation in several low-lying areas of the Kashmore-Kandhkot , Khairpur and Shikarpur districts.

Khairpur district received the high amount of rainfall under the influence of the ongoing monsoon spell, while several other areas also received moderate to heavy showers.

This system is likely to continue till the day after tomorrow and may result in heavy falls, which can cause an urban flooding, told local Met office here on Thursday.