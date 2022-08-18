UrduPoint.com

Heavy Rain Lashes Northern Sindh

Faizan Hashmi Published August 18, 2022 | 08:20 PM

Heavy rain lashes northern Sindh

Heavy rain lashed various parts of northern Sindh including Sukkur, Khairpur, Shikarpur, Ghotki, Jaccobabad on Thursday under the influence of a strong monsoon system, causing rainwater accumulation in several low-lying areas of the Kashmore-Kandhkot , Khairpur and Shikarpur districts

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Aug, 2022 ) :Heavy rain lashed various parts of northern Sindh including Sukkur, Khairpur, Shikarpur, Ghotki, Jaccobabad on Thursday under the influence of a strong monsoon system, causing rainwater accumulation in several low-lying areas of the Kashmore-Kandhkot , Khairpur and Shikarpur districts.

Khairpur district received the high amount of rainfall under the influence of the ongoing monsoon spell, while several other areas also received moderate to heavy showers.

This system is likely to continue till the day after tomorrow and may result in heavy falls, which can cause an urban flooding, told local Met office here on Thursday.

Related Topics

Sindh Sukkur Shikarpur Khairpur Ghotki May

Recent Stories

Kobe forget domestic woes to advance in Asian Cham ..

Kobe forget domestic woes to advance in Asian Champions League

2 minutes ago
 Five dead after storms lash France's Corsica

Five dead after storms lash France's Corsica

2 minutes ago
 University of Agriculture Faisalabad observes nati ..

University of Agriculture Faisalabad observes national tree plantation day

2 minutes ago
 Supreme Court rejects bail plea of accused involve ..

Supreme Court rejects bail plea of accused involved in kidnapping, raping of gir ..

2 minutes ago
 PACF hands over 25 tons of food items to support A ..

PACF hands over 25 tons of food items to support Afghan people

5 minutes ago
 DC cancels permit for tinted glass vehicles

DC cancels permit for tinted glass vehicles

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.