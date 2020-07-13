Heavy rain lashes over Cholistan desert made its people happy

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jul, 2020 ) :Heavy rain lashed over Cholistan desert area at night between Sunday and Monday which made Cholistani people happy.

According to reports reaching here suggested that heavy rain started lashing Cholistan desert after Sunday evening and intermittent rain continued lashing whole night.

Dry water ponds were filled with rainwater which made people of Cholistan happy who depend on rainwater for their livestock.

The local Met Office forecast party cloudy to cloudy weather with chances of more rain during next 24 hours.

Baqir Hussain, District Officer, Punjab Emergency Service, Rescue 1122 said that all arrangements had been made to provide rescue and relief in case floods reported due to possible heavy monsoon rains.