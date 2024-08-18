Heavy rain lashes Sukkur

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Aug, 2024) Heavy rain lashed Sukkur and adjoining areas till Saturday night to filling this report.

The rain started after 9pm and continued lashing for a while. It turned weather from hot to little cold and pleasant.

The electricity supply was suspended to the city soon after rain started lashing.

Speedy gusty winds were also reported before rainfall which was also followed by thunderstorm.

Rainwater accumulated on city roads. Reports reaching here suggested that rain also lashed in Khairpur, Ghotki and other areas including Shikarpur, Jaccababd l and others.

The local Met Office has forecast that the region might receive more rain during next 24 hours.