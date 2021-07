Heavy rain likely in capital, Punjab,Sindh

Chances of rain-wind/thundershower with gusty winds are likely in Islamabad, Kashmir, Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit-Baltistan, Balochistan and Sindh during next 24 hours

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jul, 2021 ) :Chances of rain-wind/thundershower with gusty winds are likely in Islamabad, Kashmir, Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit-Baltistan, Balochistan and Sindh during next 24 hours.

According to Met office Islamabad, strong Monsoon currents from Bay of Bengal are penetrating in upper and lower parts of the country. A Shallow westerly wave is also present over upper parts of the country.

Rainfall recorded during last 24 hours remained Punjab: Bahawalpur (Airport 69mm, City 21mm), Narowal 58mm, Islamabad (Golra 38mm, Zero Point 20mm, Bokra 14mm, Saidpur 07mm, Airport 01mm), Rawalpindi (Chaklala 30mm, Shamsabad 17mm), Gujranwala 11mm, Sialkot (City 04mm , Airport 08mm), Lahore (Airport), Jhang 04mm, Mangla, Murree 03mm, Jhelum 02mm, Chakwal 01mm, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: Balakot 53mm, Saidu Sharif 32mm, Malam Jabba 14mm, Dir (Lower 11mm, Upper 02mm), Kakul 07mm Pattan, Takht Bai 04mm, Kalam 03mm, Parachinar, Bannu 02mm, Peshawar, Chitral 01mm, Kashmir: Rawalakot 29mm, Muzaffarabad (City 23mm, Airport 19mm), Garhi Dupatta 23mm, Balochistan: Sibbi 24mm, Zhob 14mm, Kohlu 08mm , Barkhan 05mm, Kalat 04mm, Panjgur 03mm, Lasbella 02mm, Khuzdar 01mm, Sindh: Dadu 09mm, Mithi 06mm, Mohenjodharo, Thatta 05mm, Chhor 04mm, Tando Jam 03mm, Larkana 02mm, Badin, Jacobabad 01mm, Gilgit Baltistan: Skardu 06mm, Astore 04mm, Bagrote and Babusar 01mm.

Maximum temperature recorded on Tuesday were Nokkundi 46C, Dalbandin 43C.