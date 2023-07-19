Open Menu

Heavy Rain May Cause Urban Flooding; Trigger Landslides:PMD

Faizan Hashmi Published July 19, 2023 | 09:02 PM

Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) Wednesday warned that heavy rains may cause urban flooding in low lying areas of Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Peshawar, Sialkot, Narowal, Gujranwala, Lahore and Dera Ghazi Khan from July 20-22

Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) Wednesday warned that heavy rains may cause urban flooding in low lying areas of Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Peshawar, Sialkot, Narowal, Gujranwala, Lahore and Dera Ghazi Khan from July 20-22.

The heavy rain may also trigger landslides in the vulnerable areas of Murree, Galliyat, Kashmir, Gilgit Baltistan and hilly areas of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa during the period.

According to the PMD forecast, rain-wind/thundershower is expected in Kashmir, Potohar region, Islamabad, Punjab, northeast and south Balochistan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Sindh during the next 24 hours.

Heavy falls are also likely at isolated places in Kashmir, northeast/south Punjab, Potohar region, Islamabad and upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa during the forecast period.

In Islamabad, rain-wind/thundershower is expected in Islamabad with chances of heavy falls during the period.

In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, rain-wind/thundershower is expected in Dir, Swat, Shangla, Buner, Mansehra, Abbottabad, Haripur, Kohistan, Peshawar, Mardan, Swabi, Nowshera, Chitral, Kurrum, Lakki Marwat, Kohat, Dera IsmaiI Khan, Bannu, Karak and Waziristan. Heavy falls are also expected in Balakot, Abbottabad, Mansehra, Swat, Kalam, Dir, Peshawar, Mardan and Swabi.

Punjab, rain-wind/thundershower is expected in Murree, Galliyat, Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Attock, Chakwal, Jhelum, Mandi Bahauddin, Sialkot, Narowal, Lahore, Gujranwala, Gujrat, Kasur, Mianwali, Sargodha, Faisalabad, Toba Tek Singh, Jhang, Sahiwal, Bahawalnagar, Okara, Dera Ghazi Khan, Rajanpur, Multan, Bhakkar, Layyah, Kot Addu, Bahawalpur and Rahim Yar Khan.

Heavy falls are also expected in Lahore, Gujranwala, Hafizabad, Sialkot, Narowal, Gujrat, Rawalpindi, Jhelum, Murree, Galliyat, D.G Khan, Bahawalpur, Multan and Rahim Yar Khan during the period.

In Balochistan, hot and humid weather is expected in most parts of the province.

Rain-wind/thundershower is expected at isolated places in Kohlu, Zhob, Musa Khel, Qila Saifullah, Qila Abdullah, Kalat, Sibi, Barkhan, Loralai, Naseerabad, Dera Bugti, Lasbela and Awaran.

In Sindh, dust-thunderstorm/rain is expected in Tharparkar, Umarkot, Sanghar, Mirpur Khas, Mithi, Padidan, Sukkur, Larkana, Shaheed Benazirabad, Dadu, Jamshoro, Jacobabad, Khairpur, Thatta, Badin and Karachi.

Heavyfalls may occur at few places in Tharparkar during the period.

In Kashmir or Gilgit-Baltistan, cloudy weather with rain-wind/thundershower is expected in Kashmir.

Isolated heavy falls are likely to occur in Kashmir during the period. Partly cloudy weather with rain is expected in Gilgit-Baltistan.

During the last 24 hours, rain-wind/thundershower with few heavy falls occurred in Islamabad, Potohar region, Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Kashmir.

The weather remained hot and humid in other parts of the country.

The rainfall recorded during the period was Punjab: Rawalpindi (Shamsabad 195mm, Chaklala 136, Kacheri 91), Chakwal 154, Islamabad (Bokra 145, Golra 112, Zeropoint 106, Airport 77, Saidpur 51), Sialkot (City 107, Airport 41), Jhelum 100, Mangla 99, Lahore (Tajpura 90, Airport 59, Nishtar Town 55, Upper Mall 51, Lakshmi Chowk 44, Gulberg 32, Johar Town 30, City 23, Iqbal Town, Qurtaba Chowk 22, Gulshan-e-Ravi 19, Samanabad 18, Mughalpura 10, Chowk Nakhuda 07, Farrukhabad 06, Shahi Qila 01), Murree 64, Gujrat 56, Mandi Bahauddin 54, Gujranwala 21, Sargodha 13, Attock 08, Multan (City) 07, Narowal 06, Bahawalpur (Airport 04, City 01), Joharabad, Kot Addu 02, Dera Ghazi Khan 01, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: Balakot 86, Mardan 36, Malam Jabba 32, Kakul 16, Saidu Sharif, Dir 04, Cherat 01, Kashmir: Muzaffarabad (A/P 68, City 54), Rawalakot 60, Kotli 44 and Garhidupatta 12.

The highest maximum temperatures recorded were Dalbandin, Nokkundi 46 mm, Sibbi and Sukkur 45 mm.

More Stories From Pakistan