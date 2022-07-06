UrduPoint.com

Heavy Rain Shower In Northern Sindh Inundates Roads, Streets

Sumaira FH Published July 06, 2022 | 09:57 PM

Heavy rain shower in northern Sindh inundates roads, streets

A heavy rain shower turned the weather pleasant on Wednesday morning, however, the relief brought about by pleasant weather was short-lived as the rain left behind flooded streets and roads, particularly in low-lying areas of the Sukkur, Khairpur, Shikarpur and other districts of the northern Sindh

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jul, 2022 ) :A heavy rain shower turned the weather pleasant on Wednesday morning, however, the relief brought about by pleasant weather was short-lived as the rain left behind flooded streets and roads, particularly in low-lying areas of the Sukkur, Khairpur, Shikarpur and other districts of the northern Sindh.

People complained that proper preparation and timely measures by sanitation staff could have ensured proper drainage of rain water.

The sky was covered in a blanket of dark clouds around 6.45pm. Soon, heavy downpour brought the mercury level down and turning the weather pleasant. The rain spell continued for over seven hour.

As the rain shower ended, residents in several districts neighborhoods were seen on rooftops and in streets to enjoy the pleasant weather and a temporary break from humidity in the Sukkur city's atmosphere.

Shops and stalls selling snacks like samosas, Dahi Pakoray and Aaloo Chaat saw surge in number of customers.

People were seen pushing motorbikes and cars that malfunctioned due to rain water accumulated on roads. Traffic jams were reported from major roads Barrage Road, Bander Road, Station Road, Minara Road, Workshop Road and Sokha Talab. Efforts by sanitation staff of the municipal administrations were underway to drain water by the time of filing of this report.

Deputy Commissioner Sukkur, Javed Ahmed visited the Clock Tower Chowk and Beri Chowk Rohi areas to monitor de-watering efforts.

According to local daily weather report, light to moderate monsoon currents were penetrating in northern districts of the Sindh, along with a shallow wave that was still affecting various parts of the northern areas and was likely to persist till next two days.

Related Topics

Sindh Weather Water Road Traffic Sukkur Shikarpur Khairpur From

Recent Stories

JSMU holds career counseling session for nursing s ..

JSMU holds career counseling session for nursing students

53 seconds ago
 Australia's Clarke wins Tour de France stage five

Australia's Clarke wins Tour de France stage five

54 seconds ago
 French PM faces baptism of fire in divided parliam ..

French PM faces baptism of fire in divided parliament

55 seconds ago
 Digitalization of examination system to ensure tra ..

Digitalization of examination system to ensure transparency; Education Minister

57 seconds ago
 Long winter: South Africans struggle with rolling ..

Long winter: South Africans struggle with rolling blackouts

9 minutes ago
 France to renationalise electricity giant EDF: PM

France to renationalise electricity giant EDF: PM

9 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.