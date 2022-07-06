Heavy rain shower in northern Sindh inundates roads, streets

A heavy rain shower turned the weather pleasant on Wednesday morning, however, the relief brought about by pleasant weather was short-lived as the rain left behind flooded streets and roads, particularly in low-lying areas of the Sukkur, Khairpur, Shikarpur and other districts of the northern Sindh

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jul, 2022 ) :A heavy rain shower turned the weather pleasant on Wednesday morning, however, the relief brought about by pleasant weather was short-lived as the rain left behind flooded streets and roads, particularly in low-lying areas of the Sukkur, Khairpur, Shikarpur and other districts of the northern Sindh.

People complained that proper preparation and timely measures by sanitation staff could have ensured proper drainage of rain water.

The sky was covered in a blanket of dark clouds around 6.45pm. Soon, heavy downpour brought the mercury level down and turning the weather pleasant. The rain spell continued for over seven hour.

As the rain shower ended, residents in several districts neighborhoods were seen on rooftops and in streets to enjoy the pleasant weather and a temporary break from humidity in the Sukkur city's atmosphere.

Shops and stalls selling snacks like samosas, Dahi Pakoray and Aaloo Chaat saw surge in number of customers.

People were seen pushing motorbikes and cars that malfunctioned due to rain water accumulated on roads. Traffic jams were reported from major roads Barrage Road, Bander Road, Station Road, Minara Road, Workshop Road and Sokha Talab. Efforts by sanitation staff of the municipal administrations were underway to drain water by the time of filing of this report.

Deputy Commissioner Sukkur, Javed Ahmed visited the Clock Tower Chowk and Beri Chowk Rohi areas to monitor de-watering efforts.

According to local daily weather report, light to moderate monsoon currents were penetrating in northern districts of the Sindh, along with a shallow wave that was still affecting various parts of the northern areas and was likely to persist till next two days.