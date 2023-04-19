UrduPoint.com

Heavy Rain, Snowfall Continues In Upper Parts Hazara Division

Published April 19, 2023

Heavy rain, snowfall continues in upper parts Hazara division

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Apr, 2023 ) :On the third consecutive day, the hilly areas of the upper Hazara division received light snowfall and intermittent rainfall.

The Karakoram Highway (KKH) was blocked for traffic due to landslides at several places in Kohistan while many connecting roads all over the Hazara division were also blocked.

The mountainous areas of Manshera and the upper regions are experiencing intermittent snowfall which has once again dropped the temperatures up to zero Celsius.

Tourist spots Naran, Bata Kundi, Lake Lulusar and adjacent areas are also experiencing snowfall.

In Naran, the snowfall has exceeded two inches.

Rain is also continuously pouring in Haripur, Abbottabad, Mansehra, Torgarh, Batgram, Upper Kohistan, and Lower Kohistan. Due to heavy landslides at three locations on the Karakoram Highway, traffic from Gilgit-Baltistan was stopped for the last 12 hours, and NHA and other departments have partially opened the highway.

According to the meteorology department, intermittent rain and light snowfall would continue for the next three days and conclude on Saturday.

