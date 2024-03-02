Heavy rain, snowfall disrupt life in upper Hazara division

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2024) In the upper and mountainous regions of Hazara division, a relentless series of rain and snowfall persists on Saturday, causing disruptions in daily life.

This phenomenon of rains and snowfall continues into the second day, affecting district Abbottabad, Mansehra, Battagram, Kohistan and Torghar district.

The adverse weather conditions have led to widespread electricity outages in most areas, further intensifying the challenges faced by residents. In response to the situation, district administrations of the region have taken measures to cope with the situation.

During two days of heavy snowfall Kaghan, Naran, and Shugran received more than 3 feet of snow while Galyat and Thandyani received up to one foot of snow which has blocked all sorts of communication links in both districts snow hit area.

In district Battagram and Kohistan Karakoram Highway (KKH) was blocked at several places due to land sliding.

Chairman Kaghan Development Authority (KDA) Jamil Ahmad and Director General Sher Khan have issued directives to mobilize staff for snow and landslide clearance operations on key roads, including Shogran in the Kaghan Valley.

Deputy Commissioner, in consultation with local authorities, has enforced restrictions on Shogran Road, permitting only vehicles equipped with snow chains and four-wheel drives to traverse the route safely.

In light of the increased tourist influx drawn to the snowfall, the Kaghan Development Authority has taken measures to enhance visitor safety. Staff vacations have been revoked, with personnel redeployed to critical locations to assist and guide tourists during the weekend.