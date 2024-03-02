Heavy Rain, Snowfall Disrupt Life In Upper Hazara Division
Faizan Hashmi Published March 02, 2024 | 03:50 PM
ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2024) In the upper and mountainous regions of Hazara division, a relentless series of rain and snowfall persists on Saturday, causing disruptions in daily life.
This phenomenon of rains and snowfall continues into the second day, affecting district Abbottabad, Mansehra, Battagram, Kohistan and Torghar district.
The adverse weather conditions have led to widespread electricity outages in most areas, further intensifying the challenges faced by residents. In response to the situation, district administrations of the region have taken measures to cope with the situation.
During two days of heavy snowfall Kaghan, Naran, and Shugran received more than 3 feet of snow while Galyat and Thandyani received up to one foot of snow which has blocked all sorts of communication links in both districts snow hit area.
In district Battagram and Kohistan Karakoram Highway (KKH) was blocked at several places due to land sliding.
Chairman Kaghan Development Authority (KDA) Jamil Ahmad and Director General Sher Khan have issued directives to mobilize staff for snow and landslide clearance operations on key roads, including Shogran in the Kaghan Valley.
Deputy Commissioner, in consultation with local authorities, has enforced restrictions on Shogran Road, permitting only vehicles equipped with snow chains and four-wheel drives to traverse the route safely.
In light of the increased tourist influx drawn to the snowfall, the Kaghan Development Authority has taken measures to enhance visitor safety. Staff vacations have been revoked, with personnel redeployed to critical locations to assist and guide tourists during the weekend.
Recent Stories
Woman set ablaze by unknown suspects in Lahore
PPP’s Sarfraz Bugti elected as Balochistan CM
PSL 2024 Match 17 Peshawar Zalmi Vs. Lahore Qalandars Live Score, History, Who W ..
PSL 9: Heavy rainfall inundates Karachi stadium
Azam Khan opens up about his PSL experience
Nawaz Sharif asks Fazl to join coalition govt
Elections for PM will be conducted by tomorrow
PTI nominates Mahmood Khan Achakzai as candidate for presidential election
Shoaib Akhtar, Rubab blessed with a baby; it's a girl
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 2 March 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 02 March 2024
Tennis: Dubai ATP results - collated
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Three children killed as roof cave-in, power supply affected2 minutes ago
-
Three killed, one infant injured after roof collapse22 minutes ago
-
Drama Competition: MAC revives family theater tradition22 minutes ago
-
Intermittent rain, snowfall continue in hilly areas32 minutes ago
-
CM submits nomination papers of Asif Zardari for presidential election42 minutes ago
-
Numerous issues at Multan’s bus stand spark citizen’s outcry52 minutes ago
-
NH&MP's swift action averted disaster at Northern Motorway1 hour ago
-
17 persons killed, 23 injured due to prolong rain spell in KP: PDMA1 hour ago
-
Snowfall continue at Lower, Upper Chitral, no electricity since last night, all roads blocked1 hour ago
-
Woman set ablaze by unknown suspects in Lahore1 hour ago
-
Kashmiris continuously living in state of siege due to Indian military’s huge presence: APHC2 hours ago
-
Govt to solve problems of common people at door steps: Mayor DI Khan2 hours ago