Heavy rain, storm cause deaths and damages in Dera Ismail Khan

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2025) Torrential rains coupled with a powerful windstorm struck Dera Ismail Khan on Saturday night, leaving behind a trail of destruction that claimed three lives and injured 26 others in different parts of the district.

According to local sources, the storm uprooted trees, damaged boundary walls, toppled solar panels and electric poles, disrupting power supply in several areas. On Circular Road, 11,000-volt power lines, poles, solar panels and shop signboards were also ripped off by the strong winds.

The hospital administration confirmed that the deceased included Muhammad Nazir, son of Ghulam Muhammad, Muhammad son of Nazir, and a minor girl, Fatima, daughter of Nazir, who died after the roof of their house collapsed in Zafar Abad.

A spokesman for Rescue 1122 said that timely response teams were dispatched to affected localities, adding that emergency staff remained engaged in clearing roads, removing fallen trees and providing first aid to the injured.

Dr Ashraf Khan, Medical Officer at the District Headquarters Hospital and President of the Young Doctors Association (YDA) confirmed that 26 injured people were brought to the Trauma Centre, where they received emergency treatment. He added that most of the injuries were caused by falling walls, collapsed roofs and uprooted trees.

He also stated that adequate medical staff were on duty and all necessary facilities were being provided to the injured patients without any delay.

MNA Faisal Amin Gandapur expressed grief over the loss of lives and announced that an emergency had been declared in all hospitals of the district to deal with the situation. He further directed the district administration to accelerate relief and rehabilitation efforts, adding that Tehsil Municipal Administration (TMA) and WSSC staff had been deployed in the field for clearance and restoration operations.

Meanwhile, Chairman of Water and Sanitation Services Company (WSSC) Dera Ismail Khan Naimat Ullah Khan Advocate said that special cleanup operations had been launched in rain-affected areas to ensure smooth drainage and prevent accumulation of rainwater. He assured citizens that all available resources were being utilized to restore normalcy at the earliest.

A senior official of the district administration said that teams had been deployed in the affected areas to oversee rescue and relief operations. He added that survey work was underway to assess the extent of losses and to provide necessary assistance to the affected families.

The district administration has started an assessment of the damages, while emergency response teams remained on high alert to deal with any untoward situation.