Heavy rain, thunderstorm lash city

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jul, 2022 ) :Heavy rain with thunderstorm lashed city at night between Tuesday and Wednesday, causing accumulation of water on roads.

Rain with thunderstorm started midnight and continued lashing for one and a half hours.

The rainwater entered houses, shops and markets in downtown areas. The sewerage system of few areas was affected due to rainwater. No loss of life or property was reported.

The Met Office has forecast more rain for the city for next 24 hours. The maximum temperature was recorded 41 Centigrade and lowest 31 centigrade in the region during last 24 hours.