Open Menu

Heavy Rain, Thunderstorms, And Snowfall To Lash Pakistan This Week

Sumaira FH Published February 24, 2025 | 06:10 PM

Heavy rain, thunderstorms, and snowfall to lash Pakistan this week

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2025) A strong westerly weather system has entered Pakistan, bringing widespread rain, thunderstorms, and snowfall to various regions as per Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) forecast.

The system entered western parts of the country will extend to upper areas by February 25 and persist in northern regions until March 2.

Widespread rain and thunderstorms, accompanied by heavy snowfall over the hills, are expected in Gilgit-Baltistan, including Diamir, Astore, Ghizer, Skardu, Hunza, Gilgit, Ghanche, and Shigar. Similar conditions will prevail in Neelum Valley, Muzaffarabad, Poonch, Hattian, Bagh, Haveli, Sudhanoti, Kotli, Bhimber, and Mirpur in Kashmir from February 25 to March 2.

In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, areas such as Chitral, Dir, Swat, Shangla, Kohistan, Mansehra, Abbottabad, Haripur, Buner, Bajaur, Mohmand, Khyber, Orakzai, Kurram, Peshawar, Charsadda, Nowshera, Swabi, Waziristan, Kohat, Karak, Bannu, and Dera Ismail Khan will receive heavy rain and thunderstorms from Monday night until March 1. Moderate to heavy snowfall is forecasted for Murree, Galliyat, and surrounding areas from February 25 to March 1.

Rain and thunderstorms are also expected in Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Attock, Chakwal, Jhelum, and several cities in Punjab, including Lahore, Gujranwala, Sargodha, Faisalabad, and Multan, from February 25 to 28.

The system will also affect parts of Balochistan, with rain and snowfall anticipated in Quetta, Ziarat, Chaman, Mastung, Pishin, and nearby areas until February 26.

Light rain is likely in Larkana, Jacobabad, Sukkur, and Qambar Shahdadkot on February 25-26.

Heavy snowfall may cause travel disruptions in Murree, Galliyat, Naran, Kaghan, Dir, Swat, Kohistan, Mansehra, Abbottabad, and Skardu.

The PMD has also warned of possible flash floods in parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Kashmir between February 25 and March 01, while landslides may hit mountainous regions. Some plain areas of KP, Punjab, and Islamabad could experience hailstorms.

The authorities have urged tourists to avoid unnecessary travel during this period.

However, the rainfall is expected to benefit standing crops, particularly in Punjab and KP. The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA), along with provincial and state disaster management authorities, has been advised to stay on high alert and implement precautionary measures to prevent any untoward incidents.

Recent Stories

ADGM completes Al Reem Island integration, adding ..

ADGM completes Al Reem Island integration, adding over 1,100 entities to its jur ..

52 seconds ago
 Emirates Energy Award: A platform to promote globa ..

Emirates Energy Award: A platform to promote global sustainability, clean energy

1 minute ago
 HSBC to open first Centre of Excellence in Al Ain

HSBC to open first Centre of Excellence in Al Ain

31 minutes ago
 MoFA receives credentials copy from new Ambassador ..

MoFA receives credentials copy from new Ambassador of Republic of Panama

46 minutes ago
 Faysal Qureshi Announces His Epic Return: "I'm BAC ..

Faysal Qureshi Announces His Epic Return: "I'm BACK, and This Isn't Just Another ..

2 hours ago
 flydubai reports strongest financial results in it ..

Flydubai reports strongest financial results in its 15-year history

2 hours ago
Spring Valley to establish agro-commodity hub at J ..

Spring Valley to establish agro-commodity hub at Jafza, driving regional food se ..

2 hours ago
 Saud bin Saqr receives Executive Vice Chairman of ..

Saud bin Saqr receives Executive Vice Chairman of Radisson Hotel Group

2 hours ago
 AD Ports opens first inland dry port facility in A ..

AD Ports opens first inland dry port facility in Abu Dhabi

2 hours ago
 DIFC to host 2026 Global Privacy Assembly

DIFC to host 2026 Global Privacy Assembly

2 hours ago
 Maktoum bin Mohammed approves Financial Audit Auth ..

Maktoum bin Mohammed approves Financial Audit Authority’s strategic plan 2025- ..

3 hours ago
 Empower, DMCC to supply next phase of Uptown Dubai ..

Empower, DMCC to supply next phase of Uptown Dubai with cooling services

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan