Heavy rain, thunderstorms, and snowfall to lash Pakistan this week

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2025) A strong westerly weather system has entered Pakistan, bringing widespread rain, thunderstorms, and snowfall to various regions as per Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) forecast.

The system entered western parts of the country will extend to upper areas by February 25 and persist in northern regions until March 2.

Widespread rain and thunderstorms, accompanied by heavy snowfall over the hills, are expected in Gilgit-Baltistan, including Diamir, Astore, Ghizer, Skardu, Hunza, Gilgit, Ghanche, and Shigar. Similar conditions will prevail in Neelum Valley, Muzaffarabad, Poonch, Hattian, Bagh, Haveli, Sudhanoti, Kotli, Bhimber, and Mirpur in Kashmir from February 25 to March 2.

In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, areas such as Chitral, Dir, Swat, Shangla, Kohistan, Mansehra, Abbottabad, Haripur, Buner, Bajaur, Mohmand, Khyber, Orakzai, Kurram, Peshawar, Charsadda, Nowshera, Swabi, Waziristan, Kohat, Karak, Bannu, and Dera Ismail Khan will receive heavy rain and thunderstorms from Monday night until March 1. Moderate to heavy snowfall is forecasted for Murree, Galliyat, and surrounding areas from February 25 to March 1.

Rain and thunderstorms are also expected in Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Attock, Chakwal, Jhelum, and several cities in Punjab, including Lahore, Gujranwala, Sargodha, Faisalabad, and Multan, from February 25 to 28.

The system will also affect parts of Balochistan, with rain and snowfall anticipated in Quetta, Ziarat, Chaman, Mastung, Pishin, and nearby areas until February 26.

Light rain is likely in Larkana, Jacobabad, Sukkur, and Qambar Shahdadkot on February 25-26.

Heavy snowfall may cause travel disruptions in Murree, Galliyat, Naran, Kaghan, Dir, Swat, Kohistan, Mansehra, Abbottabad, and Skardu.

The PMD has also warned of possible flash floods in parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Kashmir between February 25 and March 01, while landslides may hit mountainous regions. Some plain areas of KP, Punjab, and Islamabad could experience hailstorms.

The authorities have urged tourists to avoid unnecessary travel during this period.

However, the rainfall is expected to benefit standing crops, particularly in Punjab and KP. The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA), along with provincial and state disaster management authorities, has been advised to stay on high alert and implement precautionary measures to prevent any untoward incidents.