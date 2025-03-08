Open Menu

Heavy Rain, Thunderstorms & Snowfall Expected Across Pakistan: PMD

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 08, 2025 | 04:40 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2025) The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has forecast rain-wind/thunderstorms with snowfall over hills across various parts of the country during the upcoming week, with occasional gaps.

A shallow westerly wave is expected to enter the northern regions on March 09 (evening/night), strengthening from March 12 and persisting till March 16.

Under the influence of this weather system, rain-wind/thunderstorms with snowfall over hills and isolated heavy falls are expected in Chitral, Dir, Swat, Shangla, Kohistan, Mansehra, Abbottabad, Battagram, Bunner, Kurram, Bajaur, Mohmand, Orakzai, Murree, Galliyat, Gilgit-Baltistan (Diamir, Astore, Ghizer, Skardu, Hunza, Gilgit, Ghanche, Shigar), and Kashmir (Neelum Valley, Muzaffarabad, Poonch, Hattian, Bagh, Haveli, Sudhanoti, Kotli, Bhimber, Mirpur) from March 09 (evening/night) to March 16.

Rain-wind/thunderstorms are also expected in Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Attock, Jhelum, Chakwal, Haripur, Kurram, Bannu, Waziristan, Peshawar, Charsadda, Mardan, Nowshera, Swabi, Karak, Hangu, Kohat, and Khyber on March 10.

From March 12 (evening/night) to March 16 (morning), moderate to heavy rainfall is expected in Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Attock, Jhelum, Chakwal, Hafizabad, Gujranwala, Mandi Bahauddin, Sargodha, Khushab, Gujrat, Sialkot, Narowal, Lahore, Sheikhupura, Sahiwal, Faisalabad, Jhang, Toba Tek Singh, Mianwali, and Dera Ismail Khan.

On March 14 and 15, rain-wind/thunderstorms with snowfall over the hills are expected in Quetta, Ziarat, Chaman, Mastung, Pishin, Qilla Abdullah, Qilla Saifullah, Chagai, Nushki, Barkhan, Khuzdar, Harnai, Zhob, Sherani, Dera Ghazi Khan, Rajanpur, Bahawalnagar, Okara, Bhakkar, Layyah, Kot Adu, Rahim Yar Khan, Kashmore, Jacobabad, Shikarpur, Larkana, Multan, Khanewal, Sahiwal, Pakpattan, and Okara.

Heavy rainfall and snowfall may cause road closures and slippery conditions in Murree, Galliyat, Naran, Kaghan, Chitral, Dir, Swat, Kohistan, Mansehra, Abbottabad, Shangla, Astore, Hunza, Skardu, Neelum Valley, Bagh, Poonch, and Haveli on March 10 and from March 12 to 15.

There is a risk of landslides and avalanches in hilly areas of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit-Baltistan, and Kashmir during this period.

Hailstorms are also expected at isolated places in upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, upper Punjab, Islamabad, and Kashmir.

Tourists and travelers visiting mountainous areas are advised to remain cautious and avoid unnecessary travel from March 13 to 16.

Farmers are advised to manage their activities in accordance with the forecast.

All concerned authorities are advised to remain on alert and take necessary measures to prevent any untoward incidents, particularly in hilly regions.

