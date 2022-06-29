UrduPoint.com

Heavy Rain To Cause Flash Flooding, Trigger Landslides; To Be Beneficial For Rice Crop Sowing

Umer Jamshaid Published June 29, 2022 | 01:40 PM

Heavy rain to cause flash flooding, trigger landslides; to be beneficial for rice crop sowing

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jun, 2022 ) :The weather experts have warned the authorities to take precautionary measure in view of the upcoming heavy monsoon rainfall starting from June 30 that may trigger landslides and urban flooding in the vulnerable parts of the country.

The rain, on one hand, would help subside the prevailing extremely hot weather conditions in the country by decreasing temperatures while, on the other hand, the rainwater will prove as beneficial for the sowing of rice crop.

According to the Pakistan Meterological Department (PMD) forecast, the rain will be result of moist currents from Arabian Sea and Bay of Bengal entering in upper parts of the country from Wednesday which may intensify and expand to southern parts of the country by the end of this week.

Rain-windstorm/thundershower with chances of isolated heavy falls is expected in Islamabad, Kashmir, Gilgit Baltistan, Swat, Mansehra, Kohistan, Abbottabad, Haripur, Peshawar, Mardan, Swabi, Nowshera, Rawalpindi, Murree, Attock, Chakwal, Jhelum, Sargodha, Hafizabad, Mandi Bahauddin, Sialkot, Narowal, Lahore, Gujranwala, Gujrat, Sheikhupura, Faisalabad, Jhang, Toba Tek Singh, Okara, Sahiwal and Bahawalnagar from June 30 to July 04.

Rain-windstorm/thundershower with isolated heavy falls are expected in Karachi, Hyderabad, Thatta, Badin, Dadu, Zhob, Ziarat, Barkhan, Loralai, Kohlu, Quetta, Kalat, Khuzdar, Lasbella, Naseerabad and Sibbi from July 01 to July 05.

The heavy falls may generate urban flooding in Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Lahore, Gujranwala, Sialkot, Faisalabad from July 02 to July 04 in Karachi and Hyderabad from July 03-05. Flash flooding is also expected in local nullahs of Kashmir, Khuzdar, Lasbella, Naseerabad, Awaran, Barkhan and Kohlu during the forecast period.

The fishermen have been advised to remain careful due to rough sea conditions from July 03-05.

Heavy rainfall will help subside rising temperatures however may trigger landslides in Kashmir, Galliyat and Murree. Windstorms may damage loose structures at vulnerable locations.

Travelers and tourists are advised to remain extra cautious during the forecast period while all the concerned authorities are advised to remain alert during the forecast period.

Related Topics

Karachi Pakistan Lahore Islamabad Faisalabad Weather Peshawar Quetta Abbottabad Swat Murree Alert Hyderabad Gujrat Sahiwal Mansehra Mardan Zhob Gilgit Baltistan Okara Jhang Sargodha Rawalpindi Gujranwala Sialkot Sheikhupura Nowshera Bahawalnagar Chakwal Hafizabad Jhelum Mandi Bahauddin Narowal Toba Tek Singh Thatta Badin Dadu Haripur Kohistan Swabi Barkhan Kalat Kohlu Khuzdar Loralai Attock Awaran Ziarat May June July All From

Recent Stories

PCB announces the schedule of the Tri-nation serie ..

PCB announces the schedule of the Tri-nation series between Pakistan, New Zealan ..

20 minutes ago
 Why Are Pakistani Tech Influencers Are Impressed b ..

Why Are Pakistani Tech Influencers Are Impressed by The New vivo X-FOLD?

1 hour ago
 The supplementary budget has been approved by the ..

The supplementary budget has been approved by the Balochistan Assembly

1 hour ago
 Pakistan reports 541 Covid-19 cases in the past 24 ..

Pakistan reports 541 Covid-19 cases in the past 24 hours

2 hours ago
 RTI: Breaking the Bureaucratic Supremacy

RTI: Breaking the Bureaucratic Supremacy

2 hours ago
 PM directs interior ministry to work on more liber ..

PM directs interior ministry to work on more liberal visa policy

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.