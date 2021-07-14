UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Heavy Rain To Continue Till Friday: Spokesman

Umer Jamshaid 18 minutes ago Wed 14th July 2021 | 12:50 PM

Heavy rain to continue till Friday: Spokesman

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jul, 2021 ) :Heavy rain would continue for next two days till Friday in twin cities of Islamabad and Rawalpindi including upper and Central Punjab, Sindh, Balochistan, Multan and in most areas of the country, said Spokesman Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) Dr Zaheer Babar on Wednesday.

Talking to APP, he said urban flooding would occur in Rawalpindi, Lahore, Gujranwala, Peshawar and Faisalabad, Karachi, Hyderabad, Thatta, Badin during the week. Adding he said heavy rains may trigger landslides in the vulnerable areas of Kashmir, Gilgit-Baltistan, Upper Khyber Pakhtunkhuwa.

Spokesman informed that heavy rain may generate flash flooding in Local/Barsati Nullahs of Sialkot, Narowal, hill torrents of Dera Ghazi Khan, Balochistan, Shangla, Buner, Batgram, Upper Swat, Kohistan and Kashmir.

Related Topics

Karachi Sindh Pakistan Lahore Multan Islamabad Faisalabad Peshawar Balochistan Punjab Swat Hyderabad Dera Ghazi Khan Rawalpindi Gujranwala Sialkot Narowal Thatta Badin Kohistan Shangla Buner May Rains

Recent Stories

Bigger Celebrations, Bigger Offers! OPPO F19 and A ..

40 minutes ago

Moonis Elahi's appointment to the federal cabinet ..

43 minutes ago

Sheikh Saud honours outstanding graduates in Umm A ..

53 minutes ago

Saudi ministry launches awareness campaign for Haj ..

1 hour ago

UAE leaders congratulate President Macron on Basti ..

2 hours ago

Pakistan reports 1,980 new cases of coronavirus, 2 ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.