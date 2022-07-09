Heavy rain triggers flood in Swabi

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jul, 2022 ) :Heavy rain in Thandkoye, district Swabi triggered flood, said Rescue 1122 on Saturday.

According to Rescue 1122, dozens of people have been trapped inside their vehicles due to flooding roads while teams of the emergency relief agency have reached at the spot and started the relief operation.

They said that the Rescue team have recovered 18 people so far and shifted them to secured places, adding that six vehicles swept in different streams and nullahs were recovered by the personnel of the Rescue 1122.

