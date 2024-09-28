Open Menu

Heavy Rain Turns Weather Pleasant In Faisalabad

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 28, 2024 | 08:20 PM

Heavy rain turns weather pleasant in Faisalabad

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Sep, 2024) Faisalabad received heavy rain of 59 millimeter here on Friday night, which turned the harsh and sizzling weather into pleasant.

The dark clouds started prevailing in the sky from the evening of Friday. However, the rain, coupled with thunderstorm and windstorm, started late in the night and continued up to Saturday morning with intermittent intervals.

The low-lying areas and city roads were inundated due to rainwater and caused problems for residents.

A spokesman for Water And Sanitation Agency (WASA) said that maximum 59mm rain was recorded in Dogar Basti while Madina Town received 58mm rain, Allama Iqbal Colony 40mm, and 30mm each in Gulistan Colony and Ghulam Muhammad Abad.

WASA Managing Director Aamer Aziz activated the field staff with a direction to drain out rainwater from all city roads and low-lying areas by using jet machines and suckers and water was pumped out from all city areas till Saturday afternoon.

Related Topics

Faisalabad Weather Water Gulistan All From

Recent Stories

Hezbollah Chief Hassan Nasrallah martyred in Israe ..

Hezbollah Chief Hassan Nasrallah martyred in Israeli attack

3 hours ago
 Kanpur Test: Hindu extremists attack Bangladeshi ..

Kanpur Test: Hindu extremists attack Bangladeshi fan

8 hours ago
 PTI Rawalpindi protest: Major locations sealed, en ..

PTI Rawalpindi protest: Major locations sealed, entry points blocked

8 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 28 September 202 ..

11 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 28 September 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 28 September 2024

11 hours ago
 Experts for innovative solutions to Pakistan’s w ..

Experts for innovative solutions to Pakistan’s water crisis

21 hours ago
UHS declares MDCAT 2024 results: Two female studen ..

UHS declares MDCAT 2024 results: Two female students ace with 99.5% marks

1 day ago
 PM Shehbaz urges immediate halt to Gaza atrocities ..

PM Shehbaz urges immediate halt to Gaza atrocities in UN address

1 day ago
 Govt committed to implement e-procurement system: ..

Govt committed to implement e-procurement system: Mujtaba

1 day ago
 Got impressed by husband’s prayers for Junaid Ja ..

Got impressed by husband’s prayers for Junaid Jamshed, says Sana Khan

1 day ago
 PM emphasizes to deepen Pakistan-US trade ties

PM emphasizes to deepen Pakistan-US trade ties

1 day ago
 Lt Gen Muhammad Ali appointed as Secretary defence

Lt Gen Muhammad Ali appointed as Secretary defence

1 day ago

More Stories From Pakistan