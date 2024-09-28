Heavy Rain Turns Weather Pleasant In Faisalabad
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Sep, 2024) Faisalabad received heavy rain of 59 millimeter here on Friday night, which turned the harsh and sizzling weather into pleasant.
The dark clouds started prevailing in the sky from the evening of Friday. However, the rain, coupled with thunderstorm and windstorm, started late in the night and continued up to Saturday morning with intermittent intervals.
The low-lying areas and city roads were inundated due to rainwater and caused problems for residents.
A spokesman for Water And Sanitation Agency (WASA) said that maximum 59mm rain was recorded in Dogar Basti while Madina Town received 58mm rain, Allama Iqbal Colony 40mm, and 30mm each in Gulistan Colony and Ghulam Muhammad Abad.
WASA Managing Director Aamer Aziz activated the field staff with a direction to drain out rainwater from all city roads and low-lying areas by using jet machines and suckers and water was pumped out from all city areas till Saturday afternoon.
