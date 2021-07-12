UrduPoint.com
Heavy Rain Turns Weather Pleasant In Sialkot

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 27 seconds ago Mon 12th July 2021 | 09:15 PM

Widespread torrential rain on Monday lashed out the entire Sialkot region here

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jul, 2021 ) :Widespread torrential rain on Monday lashed out the entire Sialkot region here.

Rain began early in the morning and turned the weather pleasant, lowering the temperature.

After the rain water accumulated at different places of downtown.

According to the Met office, Sialkot city received 107mm of rainfall, whilethe maximum rainfall of 193mm was recorded at Airport Road.

The Met office have forecast more rains in the region.

