Heavy Rain Wreaked Havoc In 20 District Of Sindh: Murtaza Wahab

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Tue 08th September 2020 | 07:20 PM

Heavy rain wreaked havoc in 20 district of Sindh: Murtaza Wahab

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Sep, 2020 ) :Adviser for Law, Environment & Coastal Development Barrister Murtaza Wahab Tuesday said that recent heavy rains have wreaked havoc in 20 districts of Sindh and the provincial government has declared these districts as disaster prone so that relief work could be carried out draw to disaster-stricken areas.

Murtaza Wahab said this while addressing a press conference in the Committee Room of Sindh Assembly on Tuesday, said a statement.

He said that 500,000 families and one million acres of agricultural land were affected and 2.5 million people were affected in Sindh while food was being provided to the victims and campuses have been set up.

He said that Red Line was a mass transit scheme and its work would start in next three to four months. Its designs have been prepared and work on Malir Expressway was also about to start, he added.

He said that water was still present in many places and Provincial Disaster Management Authority of Sindh (PDMA) and ministers were working.

"Iftikhar Shalawani is a good officer. I am hopeful that he will handle matters better as an administrator," he said.

He said that stagnant rain water has been pumped out in many places and sewerage has backed up in many places.

This situation is bad as it is a 40 year old problem and we cannot solve it immediately, he added.

