UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Heavy Rain Wreaks Havoc In IIOJK, Triggers Flash Floods

Sumaira FH 10 minutes ago Tue 13th July 2021 | 10:20 AM

Heavy rain wreaks havoc in IIOJK, triggers flash floods

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jul, 2021 ) :Heavy rains created havoc in the plains and triggered landslides, flash floods in hilly parts of the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

According to Kashmir Media Service, rains lashed various parts of Jammu damaging roads and buildings in several areas. The Police Control Room, Jammu, said that water entered in many houses and government buildings while walls of some complexes also collapsed due to rain.

Police Post Gadigarh, in the outskirts, was inundated, while the boundary wall of City Police Station collapsed.

The water level in the Tawi River has also swelled owing to continuous downpour in the upper reaches.

City roads were waterlogged and the rainwater inundated houses in low laying areas like Bhagwati Nagar, Talab Tillo, Jewel Chowk, Rajinder Nagar, Qasim Nagar, Vinayak Bazar, Dogra Chowk, Gandhi Nagar, Sainik Colony, Green Belt and many other areas.

Police spokesman said that no reports of any injury or major damage has been reported so far.

Jammu City recorded the highest ever rainfall of 150.

6mm during the last 24 hours since 1989 for the month of July.

Heavy downpours were witnessed in other parts of Jammu region. Katra and Samba received 76.6mm and 119.0mm rainfall during the last 24 hours.

Kathua, Batote, Bhaderwah and Banihal recorded 24.8mm, 25.4mm, 10.4mm and 6.4 mm rainfall respectively.

The waterlogged Jammu-Pathankot national highway also remained shut at Samba.

Locals staged protest saying that due to overflow of drains especially in monsoon season, the road gets blocked but the authorities are not taking any notice to this grievance despite repeated reminders.

The weatherman has said that as expected, very heavy showers occurred at many places of Jammu plains whereas moderate shower reported at many places of Kashmir and Hilly areas of Jammu and continuously raining. "Weather will remain overcast to Cloudy at most places of J&K," he said. He said that the shower may generate Flash Flood and Landslide in Hilly Area which may led to blockage of Road.

Related Topics

India Weather Protest Police Flood Water Police Station Road Jammu May July Samba Bank Limited Post Media Government Rains

Recent Stories

Latest Gold Rate for Jul 13, 2021 in Pakistan

15 minutes ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

1 hour ago

UNRWA Receives $1Mln Donation From China to Suppor ..

10 hours ago

US Extends License Allowing Transactions With Vene ..

10 hours ago

Mishal for strong legal team to fight Kashmir case ..

10 hours ago

Senate body briefed on The Election Act (Amendment ..

10 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.