Heavy rainfall claims seven lives in KP

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Mar, 2024) As many as seven people died and nine others were injured due to last day’s rain in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), Dr. Khateer Ahmed, Director General (DG) Rescue 1122 told media men here on Saturday.

DG said that four people who died in various accidents are less than 10 years old.

Roof collapse incidents occurred in Peshawar, Nowshera, Shangla, Bannu and Bajaur, he said.

Partial damage has also been caused due to the collapse of roofs and walls in various districts, DG said adding that medical and disaster teams of Rescue 1122 participated in rescue operations.

He said that all the control rooms of Rescue 1122 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa are fully operational and services can be availed by calling the toll-free number 1122.

