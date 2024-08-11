Open Menu

Heavy Rainfall Expected Across Country Next 24 Hours

Muhammad Irfan Published August 11, 2024 | 05:40 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2024) The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) on Sunday anticipated further rainfall with the warning of potential flooding and severe weather conditions in several regions over the next 24 hours.

According to a private news channel, heavy rainfall was expected in several areas, including Islamabad, Kashmir, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Punjab, Balochistan, and upper Sindh.

The PMD has also indicated that Islamabad and its surrounding areas are likely to see intermittent rain with some heavy showers.

In addition to the capital, several districts in Punjab, including Lahore, Sheikhupura, Sialkot, Narowal, Gujranwala, Mandi Bahauddin, Gujrat, Rawalpindi, Chakwal, Jhelum, Hafizabad, Faisalabad, and Sargodha, are expected to experience torrential rain.

In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, regions such as Dir, Chitral, Swat, Kohistan, Mansehra, Abbottabad, Buner, Malakand, Bajaur, Mardan, Nowshera, Swabi, Haripur, Khyber, Peshawar, Kurram, Kohat, Karak, Lakki Marwat, Bannu, Waziristan, and Dera Ismail Khan will likely see heavy rain and thunderstorms.

Specifically, heavy downpours are expected in Balakot, Abbottabad, Mansehra, Malakand, Dir, Mohmand, Khyber, Orakzai, Bajaur, Buner, and Kurram.

Additionally, the mountainous regions of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, as well as Murree, Galiyat, Kashmir, and Gilgit-Baltistan, may experience landslides due to the intense rain, potentially disrupting transportation.

In Balochistan, hot and humid weather is expected in most districts, but isolated rain and thunderstorms are forecast in Zhob, Musa Khel, Sibi, Barkhan, Kohlu, Loralai, Ziarat, Quetta, and Khuzdar.

Sindh will also face hot and humid conditions, with the possibility of rain and thunderstorms in Umerkot, Tharparkar, Mirpur Khas, Mithi, Sanghar, Karachi, Thatta, and Badin during the evening or night.

Authorities have been urged to remain vigilant and take precautionary measures to avoid any loss of life or property.

