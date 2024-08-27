Open Menu

Heavy Rainfall Forecast For Karachi

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 27, 2024 | 04:00 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2024) Pakistan Meteorological Department on Monday predicted rheavy rainfall, rain-windstorm and thundershower in most districts of the Sindh province including Karachi during the next 24 hours.

The heavy rainfall may also occur in Tharparkar, Nagarparkar, Islamkot, Mithi, Mirpur Khas, Umarkot, Tando Allahyar, Tando Muhammad Khan, Mityari, Sanghar, Karachi, Hyderabad, Thatta, Badin, Sajawal, Shaheed Benazirabad, Jamshoro, Sukkur, Ghotki, Shikarpur, Kashmore, Khairpur, Larkana, Jacobabad, Dadu and Naushahro Feroze during the period.

