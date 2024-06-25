Heavy Rainfall Forecast From June 26 To July 1 In Sindh
Umer Jamshaid Published June 25, 2024 | 06:10 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2024) The Pakistan Meteorological Department on Tuesday predicted dust-thunderstorm or rain with isolated heavy rainfall from June 26 to July 01 in various parts of the Sindh province.
The rain with occasional gaps is predicted in Mithi, Umarkot, Mirpurkhas, Sanghar, TandoAllahyar, Badin, Thatta, Karachi, Hyderabad, Jamshoro, Shaheed Banazirabad, Nausheroferoze, Khairpur, Dadu, Sukkur, Jacobabad, Kashmore and Larkana.
