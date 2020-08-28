UrduPoint.com
Heavy Rainfall Kills At Least 47 People In Pakistan's Karachi - Reports

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Fri 28th August 2020 | 11:48 PM

Heavy Rainfall Kills At Least 47 People in Pakistan's Karachi - Reports

Torrential rains resulted in urban flooding on Friday and killed nearly 50 people in Karachi, Pakistan's largest city, the country's Geo TV broadcaster reported, citing local authorities

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th August, 2020) Torrential rains resulted in urban flooding on Friday and killed nearly 50 people in Karachi, Pakistan's largest city, the country's Geo tv broadcaster reported, citing local authorities.

According to Murad Ali Shah, the minister of the Sindh province, at least 47 people have died in flooding-related incidents.

Geo TV reported that nearly all major roads of Karachi were flooded. The military is continuing search and rescue operations, the broadcaster continued.

