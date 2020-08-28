Torrential rains resulted in urban flooding on Friday and killed nearly 50 people in Karachi, Pakistan's largest city, the country's Geo TV broadcaster reported, citing local authorities

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th August, 2020) Torrential rains resulted in urban flooding on Friday and killed nearly 50 people in Karachi, Pakistan's largest city, the country's Geo tv broadcaster reported, citing local authorities.

According to Murad Ali Shah, the minister of the Sindh province, at least 47 people have died in flooding-related incidents.

Geo TV reported that nearly all major roads of Karachi were flooded. The military is continuing search and rescue operations, the broadcaster continued.