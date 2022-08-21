Heavy rainfall: Mulling to declare Sindh 'calamity hit', says CM

(@FahadShabbir)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2022 ) :The Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah on Saturday apprised that the entire province had received 400 percent more rainfall this year as compared to the average annual downpours during the monsoon season in recent years.

At a press conference at Shahbaz Hall of Shahbaz Building here in Hyderabad, the CM said after his day-long visit to several districts of Hyderabad division he had reached to the conclusion that the ongoing rains were the most torrential in the province's history.

He admitted that the rainfall had affected hundreds of thousands of people across the province, also causing devastation of crops, houses and livestock.

"The entire province may have to be declared as the calamity hit," he regretted.

Meanwhile, announcing the relief package the CM announced that the provincial government would provide financial support worth of Rs 25,000 per household to the affected people, adding that the amount would be released in coming two weeks.

"The government will provide relief to the affected people and we are assessing the total losses as well," he told.

The CM said the government was employing all resources to drain out the rainwater from the flooded rural and urban areas.