Open Menu

Heavy Rainfall Paralyzes Rawalpindi

Faizan Hashmi Published August 10, 2024 | 04:40 PM

Heavy rainfall paralyzes Rawalpindi

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2024) Torrential rain in Rawalpindi has brought life to a standstill, with streets and roads transforming into ponds and water invading homes.

According to a private news channel, the relentless downpour has caused the water level in Nala-Lai to rise significantly, prompting authorities to issue warnings to residents and emergency services.

The Meteorological Department reported that 65mm of rain was recorded in Syedpur, 51mm in Golra, 110mm in P.

Bokra, and 94mm in the Kachari area. Consequently, the water level in Nala-Lai reached 10 feet at Katariya and 9.5 feet at Gawalmandi, leading to a pre-alert being issued for the Gawalmandi area.

The heavy rainfall has led to severe flooding in various parts of Rawalpindi, with rainwater entering homes and streets resembling lakes.

Residents in areas such as Shale Village, Tench Bhatta, and People's Colony found themselves trapped as their homes were surrounded by water.

Related Topics

Water Rawalpindi P

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 August 2024

23 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 August 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 August 2024

24 hours ago
 Govt to award Hilal-e-Imtiaz to Javelin Thrower Ar ..

Govt to award Hilal-e-Imtiaz to Javelin Thrower Arshad Nadeem

2 days ago
 Omar Ayub asks state institutions to adhere to des ..

Omar Ayub asks state institutions to adhere to designated roles under Constituti ..

2 days ago
 Mahira Khan reveals gift from husband stolen

Mahira Khan reveals gift from husband stolen

2 days ago
 Arshad Nadeem's awards after historic win at Paris ..

Arshad Nadeem's awards after historic win at Paris Olympics 2024

2 days ago
Justice Abid Aziz Sheikh sworn in as LHC acting CJ

Justice Abid Aziz Sheikh sworn in as LHC acting CJ

2 days ago
 realme to Unveil World’s Fastest Charging Techno ..

Realme to Unveil World’s Fastest Charging Technology at 828 Fan Festival

2 days ago
 Over 100 Palestinians martyred in Israeli strike d ..

Over 100 Palestinians martyred in Israeli strike during prayer in Gaza

2 days ago
 Urfi Javed acknowledges error in leak of private p ..

Urfi Javed acknowledges error in leak of private photos

2 days ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 August 2024

2 days ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 August 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 August 2024

2 days ago

More Stories From Pakistan