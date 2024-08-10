Heavy rainfall paralyzes Rawalpindi

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2024) Torrential rain in Rawalpindi has brought life to a standstill, with streets and roads transforming into ponds and water invading homes.

According to a private news channel, the relentless downpour has caused the water level in Nala-Lai to rise significantly, prompting authorities to issue warnings to residents and emergency services.

The Meteorological Department reported that 65mm of rain was recorded in Syedpur, 51mm in Golra, 110mm in P.

Bokra, and 94mm in the Kachari area. Consequently, the water level in Nala-Lai reached 10 feet at Katariya and 9.5 feet at Gawalmandi, leading to a pre-alert being issued for the Gawalmandi area.

The heavy rainfall has led to severe flooding in various parts of Rawalpindi, with rainwater entering homes and streets resembling lakes.

Residents in areas such as Shale Village, Tench Bhatta, and People's Colony found themselves trapped as their homes were surrounded by water.