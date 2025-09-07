Heavy Rainfall Predicted In Sindh, NDMA Sounds Alarm
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Sep, 2025) The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) on Sunday has issued a warning for extremely heavy rainfall across southeastern Sindh from September 7 to 10, cautioning that the downpours may lead to urban flooding in low-lying coastal districts.
According to NDMA, the rains are being driven by a weather system currently positioned over the Gujarat-Rajasthan border, which is moving westward and expected to bring intermittent rainfall across Sindh, southern Punjab, and parts of Balochistan until September 10.
The system poses a significant risk of urban flooding in vulnerable areas and flash floods in the Kirthar and Sulaiman ranges due to rising stream levels.
Additionally, heavy to very heavy rainfall is forecast for parts of the Sulaiman Range and South Punjab, which may intensify water flow in hill torrents, increasing the threat of localized flooding.
Authorities have urged the public to avoid crossing rivers and streams,
Take precautionary measures in flood-prone areas and follow instructions issued by local authorities during emergencies.
