Heavy Rainfall With Gusty Winds Forecast For KP

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 55 seconds ago Thu 18th March 2021 | 06:00 PM

Heavy rainfall with gusty winds forecast for KP

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2021 ) :The Met Office on Thursday forecast rain with thunderstorms associated with strong gusty winds for most parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa from March 20 Saturday, to Monday.

Heavy rainfall may trigger landslides in the vulnerable areas of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa during Monday and Tuesday.

Possibility of hailstorms at a few places also cannot be ruled out during this period.

The Met Office advised all the district administrations to adopt precautionary measures well before time to avoid any loss of human life or property, besides coping with any emergency situation.

More Stories From Pakistan

