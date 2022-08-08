Heavy rains cause 176 deaths, 75 injured in Balochistan: PDMA

At least 176 people including 77 men, 44 women and 55 children lost their lives amid the heavy rains and floods in Balochistan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Aug, 2022 ) :At least 176 people including 77 men, 44 women and 55 children lost their lives amid the heavy rains and floods in Balochistan.

The Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) reported that the heavy rains caused loss of 23,013 livestock and damaged 198,461 acres of crops in Balochistan.

According to data shared by the PDMA, 75 people, including 48 men, 11 women, and 16 children were injured due to floods, while over 1500 people were displaced.

The report informed that the deaths in rain-related incidents were reported from Chaman, Kachi, Barkhan, Dera Bugti, Zhob, Duki, Pishin, Panjgur, Kohlu, Harnai, Killa Saifullah, Sibi, Lasbela, Loralai, Jaffarabad, Kalat, Kach, Khuzdar and other districts.

The PDMA reported that a total of 18,087 homes were damaged or demolished due to the floods in the province. Six different highways with 670 km length and 16 bridges were damaged due to the floods, it added.

Moreover, tube wells, solar panels and other forms of communications are severely damaged due to the rains.