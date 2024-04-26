Heavy Rains Cause Damage To Spezand-Taftan Railway Track
Muhammad Irfan Published April 26, 2024 | 11:35 PM
Heavy rainfall wreaked havoc at over 50 locations at Spezand-Taftan railway section (Balochistan) on Thursday night, leading to significant damage to the tracks.
According to the PR spokesperson here on Friday, restoration efforts were under way in the affected areas.
Fortunately, the Sibbi-Harnai and Chamman sections remained unaffected by the adverse weather conditions. Barring any additional rainfall, the timetable for the Harnai passenger train remains unchanged for Saturday.
Likewise, normal traffic operations will continue uninterrupted from Chamman.
