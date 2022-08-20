Heavy rains cause massive losses to human lives, livestock, houses, crops : Sharjeel

The Sindh Minister for Information,Transport and Mass Transit Sharjeel Inam Memon has said the heavy rains have caused massive losses to human lives, livestock, houses and crops in the province

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2022 ) :The Sindh Minister for Information,Transport and Mass Transit Sharjeel Inam Memon has said the heavy rains have caused massive losses to human lives, livestock, houses and crops in the province.

Talking to the mediamen here on Saturday Memon, who is also the focal person for the rain emergency in Hyderabad, told that the city received more than 250 millimeters of rain during the last 3 days.

He lauded the efforts of Sindh Irrigation Minister Jam Khan Shoro and Deputy commissioner Hyderabad Fuad Ghaffar Soomro for ensuring uninterrupted drainage of rainwater.

He said that the ministers and advisors of the Sindh Cabinet were out in the field in their respective areas and were continuously monitoring the rain emergency situation and relief works including drainage of rain water.

He said that the situation in low-lying and rural areas of Hyderabad was not good.

However, he added, the rainwater was being drained out continuously.

He said the heavy rains made the farmers suffer losses of billions of rupees.

"We are with our people and we also want the Federal government to support the Sindh government in providing relief to the rain affected people of Sindh," he said.

He said that the Chief Minister of Sindh was visiting various districts of Sindh to assess the situation after the rains and would take remedial measures for rain affected areas.

He added that Pakistan Peoples Party's (PPP's) Sindh Government would not leave its people helpless in the difficult time.

To a question, he assured that the situation in Hyderabad would be much better in the next 24 hours.

He apprised that he was scheduled to chair a meeting later in the day to review the situation and announce calamity-hit areas of Hyderabad district accordingly.

He told that he would inform the Chief Minister about the negligence of the concerned officials of the Local Government Department Hyderabad.

The minister Sharjeel said former Prime Minister Imran Khan Niazi was a hypocrite and a liar who was trying to blackmail and pressurize institutions of the country.

Earlier, Memon visited Fateh Chowk, Mohammadi Chowk, Faqir Ka Pir, Tilak Incline and other areas of Hyderabad. He directed the concerned officers to ensure the drainage of rainwater from low-lying areas without delay.