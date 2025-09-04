Heavy rains created choas in Abbottabad, Lora Bridge damaged, students rescued from flash flood

Recent Stories
PSX hits record high as 100-index crosses 153,000 points
Indian TV actor Ashish Kapoor arrested on rape charge
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 4 September 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 04 September 2025
Proper drainage system, removing illegal construction near rivers to help reduce ..
PM’s China visit boosted Pakistan’s global standing: Adviser
Rescuers arrive on foot in Afghanistan's quake-hit areas, calls for humanitarian ..
Mehfil-e-Naat held at Police College Sihala
PHP checks 4.3m individuals, arrests 438 offenders in Aug
Balochistan Governor Jaffar Khan Mandokhel vows to develop backward areas of Bal ..
Saudi envoy organizes blood donation drive inspired by crown prince’s initiati ..
Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Faisal Karim Kundi visits injured police personnel a ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Heavy rains created choas in Abbottabad, Lora Bridge damaged, students rescued from flash flood4 minutes ago
-
Teachings of Seerat-e-Tayyaba a beacon for youth: Commissioner Hazara14 minutes ago
-
ACS South visits Head Sidhnai, inspects Mai Saforan flood embankment24 minutes ago
-
Traffic Plan announced for 12th Rabi-ul-Awal processions in Abbottabad and Havelian34 minutes ago
-
Two robbers killed in police encounter34 minutes ago
-
Rescue 1122 saves 834 flood-hit people in 8 days34 minutes ago
-
District administration providing relief to flood victims at doorsteps44 minutes ago
-
Security beefed up ahead of Eid Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH) celebrations in AJK44 minutes ago
-
PESD responds to 21 accident in Chiniot1 hour ago
-
DG PDMA Punjab confirms timely efforts on 'Waterborne Diseases', warns Multan of next 24 hours1 hour ago
-
BISE Bahawalpur issues date sheet for 2nd annual Matric exams1 hour ago
-
Urgent action needed to prevent disease outbreaks after floods, warn medical experts1 hour ago