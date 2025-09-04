Heavy rains created choas in Abbottabad, Lora Bridge damaged, students rescued from flash flood

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2025) Torrential rains in Abbottabad have severely disrupted daily life, damaging infrastructure and putting students at risk.

The main bridge of Lora Tehsil was badly affected, cutting off access to several areas from Abbottabad. The disruption has caused major difficulties for school-going children who are unable to commute.

In another rain-related incident, a heavy downpour triggered a dangerous flash flood in the stream near Banda Peer Khan High School. Several students were trapped as the school’s pathway turned into a torrent.

Some were carried nearly 10 to 20 feet downstream, but the timely intervention of school staff prevented a major tragedy.

Officials confirmed that two students sustained minor injuries during the incident.

Locals pointed out that rainwater from Banda Peer Khan flows directly through the school’s route into the Mangal stream, making it highly vulnerable during heavy rains.

They urged authorities to immediately establish proper drainage and repair damaged infrastructure to ensure the safety of students and residents.