Open Menu

Heavy Rains Created Choas In Abbottabad, Lora Bridge Damaged, Students Rescued From Flash Flood

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 04, 2025 | 12:30 PM

Heavy rains created choas in Abbottabad, Lora Bridge damaged, students rescued from flash flood

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2025) Torrential rains in Abbottabad have severely disrupted daily life, damaging infrastructure and putting students at risk.

The main bridge of Lora Tehsil was badly affected, cutting off access to several areas from Abbottabad. The disruption has caused major difficulties for school-going children who are unable to commute.

In another rain-related incident, a heavy downpour triggered a dangerous flash flood in the stream near Banda Peer Khan High School. Several students were trapped as the school’s pathway turned into a torrent.

Some were carried nearly 10 to 20 feet downstream, but the timely intervention of school staff prevented a major tragedy.

Officials confirmed that two students sustained minor injuries during the incident.

Locals pointed out that rainwater from Banda Peer Khan flows directly through the school’s route into the Mangal stream, making it highly vulnerable during heavy rains.

They urged authorities to immediately establish proper drainage and repair damaged infrastructure to ensure the safety of students and residents.

Recent Stories

PSX hits record high as 100-index crosses 153,000 ..

PSX hits record high as 100-index crosses 153,000 points

1 hour ago
 Indian TV actor Ashish Kapoor arrested on rape cha ..

Indian TV actor Ashish Kapoor arrested on rape charge

1 hour ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 4 September 2025

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 04 September 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 04 September 2025

4 hours ago
 Proper drainage system, removing illegal construct ..

Proper drainage system, removing illegal construction near rivers to help reduce ..

13 hours ago
 PM’s China visit boosted Pakistan’s global sta ..

PM’s China visit boosted Pakistan’s global standing: Adviser

13 hours ago
Rescuers arrive on foot in Afghanistan's quake-hit ..

Rescuers arrive on foot in Afghanistan's quake-hit areas, calls for humanitarian ..

13 hours ago
 Mehfil-e-Naat held at Police College Sihala

Mehfil-e-Naat held at Police College Sihala

13 hours ago
 PHP checks 4.3m individuals, arrests 438 offenders ..

PHP checks 4.3m individuals, arrests 438 offenders in Aug

13 hours ago
 Balochistan Governor Jaffar Khan Mandokhel vows to ..

Balochistan Governor Jaffar Khan Mandokhel vows to develop backward areas of Bal ..

13 hours ago
 Saudi envoy organizes blood donation drive inspire ..

Saudi envoy organizes blood donation drive inspired by crown prince’s initiati ..

13 hours ago
 Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Faisal Karim Kundi vis ..

Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Faisal Karim Kundi visits injured police personnel a ..

13 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan