Heavy Rains Destroyed Rajoi Road, Disconnected Several Villages

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Thu 03rd September 2020 | 02:50 PM

Heavy rains destroyed Rajoi road, disconnected several villages

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2020 ) :Torrential rains, land sliding and flash flood have destroyed Union Council Rajoia road and disconnected more than a dozen villages from other parts of District Abbottabad.

Additional Assistant Commissioner (AAC) Akasha Kiran on the directives of DC Abbottabad visited the destroyed road and submitted the report in that regard.

On the occasion, while talking to the people AAC Akasha Kiran said that DC Abbottabad Mugheesh Sanaullah was concerned about the road damages and we have submitted the report of the current situation.

District administration was estimating the damages of property, houses, roads, thoroughfares and others to compensate the people, she said.

Destruction of heavy rain continued in the Hazara division where flooded River Door destroyed the newly constructed Akhundibani bridge where two motorcyclists Saleem son of Sultan and Ilyas resident of Mohri village fell into the river and sustained critical injuries, local have rescued both motorcyclists and shifted them Trauma Center Haripur.

