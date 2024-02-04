Heavy Rains Disrupt Flight Operations In Karachi, Leading To Cancellation Of 20 Flights
Umer Jamshaid Published February 04, 2024 | 04:40 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2024) Flight operations in Karachi faced disruptions as heavy rains swept through the city, resulting in the cancellation of 20 flights.
According to a private news channel, four flights PK 601, 602, 605, and 606, bound to Gilgit from Islamabad have been cancelled. Meanwhile, four flights from Karachi to Islamabad PK 300, 301, 308, and 369 have also been cancelled.
Two flights of PIA PK 631 and PK 632 from Islamabad to Sukkur have also been cancelled. Meanwhile, Dubai to Islamabad flights PK 211 and 212 have also been cancelled.
PIA flights PK 325 and 326 between Quetta and Islamabad and flights PK 322 and 323 from Lahore to Quetta have also been cancelled.
PIA flight PK 940 from Jeddah to Lahore has been shifted to Multan, while 16 flights of PIA will not be able to operate today due to the non-availability of aircraft.
Additionally, International Airlines' Dubai to Islamabad flights PA 210 and 211 and foreign airline's two flights from Doha to Multan have also been cancelled.
